BJP-PDP Alliance Eliminated Peace From J&K: Congress

After Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti warned the Centre of serious consequences if the latter tries to break her party, Congress on Friday said that the BJP-PDP alliance eliminated the peace from the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti earlier in the day said that any attempts made by New Delhi to break the PDP would be met by "dangerous outcomes."

Advertisement opens in new window

Following this, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala while addressing the media said, "The BJP and PDP alliance was a coalition of power. The whole country saw how that coalition worked towards eliminating the peace from Jammu Kashmir."

ALSO READ: If New Delhi Tries Break PDP, There Will Be Consequences, Warns Mufti



"Our young men sacrificed their lives in the valley. However, in four years the country did not know about Modi's Kashmir policy. Is it saree-shawl policy or intelligence talks? Or the appeasement policies of those who run anti-India activities like Asiya Andrabi?" added Surjewala.

Mehbooba Mufti today said, "If Delhi tries to dismiss the voting rights of people like 1987, and if it tries to create divisions and interfere like that, then I think just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987, there will be dangerous consequences (Agar Dilli ne 1987 ki tarah yahan ki awam ke vote pe daaka dala, agar iss kism ki tod fod ki koshish ki,jis tarah ek Salahuddin ek Yasin Malik ne janm liya...agar Dilliwalon ne PDP ko todne ki koshish ki uski nataish bahut zyada khatarnaak hogi)."

Advertisement opens in new window

Last month, the Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, following which Mufti submitted her resignation as the chief minister of the state.

This led to the imposition of Governor's rule in the state.

Following this, there have been requests to find an alternative to the traditional two-family system in Jammu and Kashmir.

(ANI)