BJP <em>Padyatra</em> In Kerala: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Encounter Mallu Trolls

As Uttar Pardesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to flag Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) 14-day long 'padyatra' in red-bastion Kerala, ruling CPI(M) had a field day on the social media shooting fresh jibes on the saffron leader.
Attacking the UP government's failure at providing proper health facilities in the government hospitals in Gorakhpur that lead to death of several children, the CPI(M) on micro-blogging site twitter said : "We invite UP CM Yogi to visit Kerala Hospitals to learn how to run Hospitals effectively!"
We invite UP CM Yogi to visit Kerala Hospitals to learn how to run Hospitals effectively! https://t.co/SzNsMVCDp8— CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) October 3, 2017
Gorakhpur is home town of Yogi Adityanath, the monk cum politician chosen by BJP to be the chief minister of one of the most BIMARU states Uttar Pradesh. Yogi, a man facing riot, attempted murder cases and hate speech charges, as BJP’s choice of politician along with BJP president Amit Shah to lead rally has riled Keralites. Under Yogi’s watch, at least 70 children suffering from Japanese Encephalitis died within five days in Gorakhpur – the immediate reason being pulling the plug on oxygen supply by private supplier over non-payment of dues.
Within hours #AlavalathiReturns (#UselessReturns), #pomoneshaji (Get lost Shah ji) started trending on the social media with posters and messages against BJP president Amit Shah who is on his second visit to the state with the motive to stengthen the presence of the saffron party.
One poster graphically highlighted the criminal charges that Shah was embroiled in.
#AlavalathiReturns pic.twitter.com/cVOYsWUaWy— CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) October 3, 2017
The #AlavalthiShaji came to fore earlier this year in June with Shah's three-day Kerala visit. Derived from late Malayalam actor Jayan's famous dialogue "Ne alleda alavathi Shaji? (Aren't you uncouth Shaji?)" the twitterati shared memes and one-liners in a social media protest against beef-ban and the hullaballoo over cow-protection. Now, the cat is again out of the bag.
Check out the trailer here:
World disaster is back to kerala..— ബൊളീവിയൻ പോരാളി (@Bolivaianporali) October 3, 2017
Melcow ...@AmitShah#AlavalathiReturns pic.twitter.com/Ib4JA6YCmd
The last time he visited Kerala, we gave him an unforgettable welcome. He loved it so much that he’s back again! #AlavalathiReturns pic.twitter.com/dVgmKEgd1N— The Last Caveman (@CarDroidusMax) October 3, 2017
This technical error won't get resolved, no matter what! #AlavalathiReturns and will have to go back empty handed! pic.twitter.com/VdHVNWcdtk— Sankar Das (@mallucomrade) October 3, 2017
Senior politburo member Sitaram Yechury too had fun pulling shots at Yogi. "He can bring other BJP leaders and CMs along who can learn from a state which has always rejected BJP," he tweeted. He also said that Shah should stay away from creating trouble in Kerala. "Amit Shah should attend to trouble his party is causing to citizens in BJP-ruled states."
He can bring other BJP leaders and CMs along who can learn from a state which has always rejected BJP. #Kerala #LDF https://t.co/WSZMQ1JWXG— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) October 3, 2017
Amit Shah should attend to trouble his party is causing to citizens in BJP-ruled states. Dont try and create trouble in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/JvjoSoIMq8— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) October 3, 2017
Calling on CPI(M)'s 'political murders', Amit Shah on Tuesday has announced a 14-padyatra. Addressing a rally in the CPI(M) bastion, also the home town of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Shah said Vijayan was responsible for the violence in the state. BJP workers were victims of "political murders", he added.
The left-leaders, however, see the BJP's masterstroke as an attempt at flaring violence in the state. CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that the BJP-RSS is trying to destabilise LDF government through their fake propaganda of "jihadi terror". Brinda Karat, too, was quoted as voicing similar fear. "Amit Shah is deliberately inciting violence against #CPIM leaders & its workers," she said.
According to the records gathered by the Indian Express, of the 96 political killings recorded here since January 1995, 42 were victims affiliated to the BJP-RSS and 40 were from the CPI(M). Kannur accounts for just over half of the political killings linked to the rivalry between CPI(M) and BJP-RSS in Kerala since 2006 — 41 of 80.
