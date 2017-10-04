BJP <em>Padyatra</em> In Kerala: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Encounter Mallu Trolls

The Website
04 October 2017 Last Updated at 12:30 pm National Social Media

BJP Padyatra In Kerala: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Encounter Mallu Trolls

Within hours #AlavalathiReturns (#UselessReturns), #pomoneshaji (Get lost Shah ji) started trending on the social media
Outlook Web Bureau
As Uttar Pardesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to flag Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) 14-day long 'padyatra' in red-bastion Kerala, ruling CPI(M) had a field day on the social media shooting fresh jibes on the saffron leader.

Attacking the UP government's failure at providing proper health facilities in the government hospitals in Gorakhpur that lead to death of several children, the CPI(M) on micro-blogging site twitter said : "We invite UP CM Yogi to visit Kerala Hospitals to learn how to run Hospitals effectively!"

Gorakhpur is home town of Yogi Adityanath, the monk cum politician chosen by BJP to be the chief minister of one of the most BIMARU states Uttar Pradesh. Yogi, a man facing riot, attempted murder cases and hate speech charges,  as BJP’s choice of politician along with BJP president Amit Shah to lead rally has riled Keralites. Under Yogi’s watch, at least 70 children suffering from Japanese Encephalitis died within five days in Gorakhpur – the immediate reason being pulling the plug on  oxygen supply by private supplier over non-payment of dues.

Within hours #AlavalathiReturns (#UselessReturns), #pomoneshaji  (Get lost Shah ji) started trending on the social media with posters and messages against BJP president Amit Shah who is on his second visit to the state with the motive to stengthen the presence of the saffron party.

One poster graphically highlighted the criminal charges that Shah was embroiled in. 

The #AlavalthiShaji came to fore earlier this year in June with Shah's three-day Kerala visit. Derived from late Malayalam actor Jayan's famous dialogue "Ne alleda alavathi Shaji? (Aren't you uncouth Shaji?)" the twitterati shared memes and one-liners in a social media protest against beef-ban and the hullaballoo over cow-protection. Now, the cat is again out of the bag.

Check out the trailer here:

