06 April 2018 Last Updated at 7:01 pm National

BJP MP Wants To Change Date For Children's Day, Says Congress Forced Us To Celebrate It On Nehru's Birthday

"At the time, the Congress government imposed on us to celebrate Children's Day on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru."
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image- File
2018-04-06T19:08:16+0530

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma has written a letter seeking to change the date for Children's Day from November 14 to December 26, which is the martyrdom day of 'Sahibzaade', the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

"60 BJP MPs have signed the letter, I will also talk to Congress MPs," Verma told ANI.

"At the time, the Congress government imposed on us to celebrate Children's Day on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. We refer to Pandit Nehru as 'Chacha' (uncle) so why don't we celebrate that day as Chacha Diwas. Since Children's day is centered around children, I couldn't find anyone better than the four children of Guru Gobind Singh the 'Char Sahibzaade' who martyred themselves, so why don't we celebrate their martyrdom day as Children's Day?" he explained.

Children's Day is celebrated across the country on November 14, the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India and former Congress president. (ANI)

