Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

BJP MP Varun Gandhi Submits Private Members' Bill For Legal Guarantee Of MSP

Gandhi has submitted the bill in Parliament but it is yet to be introduced. MPs can pilot private members' bill in their personal capacity irrespective of their party affiliations.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi Submits Private Members' Bill For Legal Guarantee Of MSP
Varun Gandhi, a member of the Lok Sabha. | LSTV/PTI Photo

Trending

BJP MP Varun Gandhi Submits Private Members' Bill For Legal Guarantee Of MSP
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T19:10:57+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 7:10 pm

Continuing to back the demands of farmers, BJP MP Varun Gandhi has piloted a private member's bill seeking legal guarantee of MSP with financial outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore.

The bill titled -- The Farmers Right To Guaranteed Minimum Support Price Realization Of Agri-Produce Bill, 2021 -- aims to provide legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for 22 crops that should be set at a profit margin of 50 per cent over the comprehensive cost of production.

Gandhi has submitted the bill in Parliament but it is yet to be introduced. MPs can pilot private members' bill in their personal capacity irrespective of their party affiliations. Since 1952, only about a dozen private members' bills have been passed. As per Gandhi's proposed legislation, any farmer realising a price less than the above declared MSP shall be entitled to a compensation equal to the difference in value between price realised and the guaranteed MSP. It also proposes that payments should be made directly into the accounts of farmers within two days of the transaction. The proposed legislation came a week after the central government had introduced a bill to repeal the contentious three farm laws.

Related Stories

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

The protesting farmers have postponed their stir from the borders of the national capital and started returning home after the Centre assured them of taking back cases, and forming a committee to look into the issue of MSP. Gandhi, the Pilibhit MP, had been publicly supporting farmers' and suggesting the government to engage with them. He was among the first to seek "strict action" against his own party leader and Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra for his son's alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left four farmers dead.

A day after the Prime Minister had announced the repeal of three farm laws, Gandhi wrote to Modi that many "innocent lives" could have been saved had the decision been taken earlier. On the issues related to farmers, Gandhi has been taking a stand in support of farmers that appears to be not in line with the BJP's official stance.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Giving rationale for the bill, Gandhi said the declaration of guaranteed MSP to farmers shall result in improved farm realisation for potentially 93 million agricultural households, leading to a resurgence in the rural economy. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Varun Gandhi New Delhi Farm Laws Farm Laws Withdrawal Minimum Support Price (MSP) Farm Bills BJP Agriculture: Farmers
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

The Gas Chamber

The Gas Chamber

No Future For Our Future Generations

No Future For Our Future Generations

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

Lachmi Deb Roy / Getting a break in Bollywood is one thing, it is another to become a star. There's a publicity machinery at work that churns up frenzy and it comes with a hefty price tag.

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

Emisenla Jamir / ‘Sometimes’ was the first poem Emisenla Jamir read during the poetry session of the Nagaland Literature Festival, held a day before the Oting killings.

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Pakistan's home series against West Indies starts Monday with the first T20I in Karachi. Here's a look at the numbers that matter.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement