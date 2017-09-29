BJP MP Paresh Rawal Accuses NDTV Anchor Of Telling Lies, She Calls Him A Low-Level Troll And Then…

NDTV anchor Nidhi Razdan called BJP lawmaker Paresh Rawal a low-level troll after he called her a liar for suggesting that Yashwant Sinha’s newspaper article against the government seems to have hit a raw nerve as the PM’s Office retweeted a counter article.

The PMO’s twitter handle on Thursday retweeted an article written in defence of the government by MoS Jayant Sinha in response to his father's piece written a day ago against the unsound policies of the government under the headline “I Need To Speak Up Now”.

Retweeting the PMO's tweet, Razdan said, 'Interesting that the PMO has tweeted Jayant Sinha's piece. Yashwant Sinha's criticism seems to have hit a nerve.

Interesting that the PMO has tweeted Jayant Sinha’s piece. Yashwant Sinha’s criticism seems to have hit a nerve https://t.co/eLRiXs765t — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) September 28, 2017

”

Rawal, an actor-tuned Parliamentarian, took offense to the tweet and replied to Razdan, "She always believes she speaks truth. Even when she is telling lies."

she always believes she speaks truth . Even when she is telling lies ! https://t.co/Tv27lrz6QN Advertisement opens in new window — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) September 28, 2017

Razdan, in turn called him a 'low-level troll' with whom she 'expect(ed) nothing better.'

'Didn't expect anything better from him than reducing himself to a low level troll. He won't answer any questions on the economy of course,' she had said.

Didn’t expect anything better from him than reducing himself to a low level troll. He won’t answer any question on the economy of course https://t.co/Pyx8oRD1d4 — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) September 28, 2017

Rawal then took potshots at the channel instead which is mired in controversy ever since the CBI held searches at the property of founder Prannoy Roy which the channel had said was a clear case of 'witch-hunting'.

'Be happy that I kept my level low so you can relate and didn't raise it to ask about illicit dealings of NDTV,' Rawal said to which Razdan has till now not replied.

Be happy that I kept my level low so u can relate n dint raise it to ask about illicit dealings of NDTV ! https://t.co/gejmieujEc — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) September 28, 2017

The CBI had in June this year carried out searches at the residence of NDTV founder Prannoy Roy for allegedly concealing a share transaction from the SEBI and causing a loss to a private bank.

The CBI has registered a case against RRPR Holding pvt limited, Pranoy Roy, his wife Radhika and unidentified officials of ICICI Bank of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption.

RRPR Holdings had allegedly taken a loan of Rs 500 crore from India Bulls Private Limited to purchase 20 per cent shares of NDTV from the public.

The NDTV, in an official statement termed the search a "witch-hunt" based on "same old" false accusations.