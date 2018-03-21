BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Wants 'No Work, No Pay' Rule In Parliament

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari today demanded implementation of "no work, no pay" rule in Parliament, and pitched for reducing emoluments of MPs if they fail to engage in "constructive work".

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, he expressed his "great anguish" at the stalemate in the Lower House over the "unprecedented chaos", and said it was equally disturbing to see public representatives, who are primarily responsible for making laws, running away from their respons1b1ht1es.

Advertisement opens in new window

"I, therefore, propose deducting the salaries of MPs for their failure to engage in any constructive work. Let's follow the fair practice of no work, no pay," he wrote.

Tiwari, who represents North East Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha, also heads the BJP's Delhi unit.

With opposition parties protesting in both Houses of Parliament over a variety of issues, the second leg of the Budget Session has been a virtual washout so far.

(PTI)