BJP Moves Privilege Motion In Rajya Sabha Against Rahul For 'Jaitlie' Comment, Critics Remind Party Of Maun-Mohan Comment On Twitter

The Bharatiya Janta Party on Thursday moved a privilege motion in the Rajya Sabha against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly twisting Union Minister Arun Jaitley's name in a tweet.

The motion moved by Bhupendra Yadav under Rule 187 alleged that Gandhi had "intentionally, maliciously and disrespectfully twisted" the finance minister's name calling him "Jaitlie" in a tweet.

Gandhi on Wednesday had posted a tweet hours after the Leader of the House Arun Jaitley made a short statement in Rajya Sabha to end the impasse over Modi's remarks against his predecessor made during the Gujarat polls campaign.

"Dear Mr Jaitlie (sic) -- thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means," Gandhi tweeted, using a hashtag "BJPLies", he tweeted.

Slamming the Congress president's comment, Yadav sought a ruling from Chair on the notice. "I want to say that the way he has tweeted the name of the Leader of the House falls under the category of privilege," said the BJP member whose party infamously referred to former Prime Minister as "Maun-mohan Singh".

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he was examining a privilege notice given by a BJP member against Congress President Rahul Gandhi after intially cautioning Yadav against taking name of a person who was not present there at that time. "...who cannot defend himself in the House against a charge or an allegation or an issue raised against him," said he would examine the notice.

The House was adjourned in the pre-noon session as the main opposition Congress continued protests over Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde's controversial remarks on secularism and changing the Constitution.

Naidu reminded the members that a "solemn agreement" has been reached between the Leader of the House Arun Jaitley and the Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and all other members had also endorsed it.

"Anybody outside commenting on that agreement is not fair and good for the House and for the system also. Anyhow, whatever it is, I will be going through the privilege motion and take an appropriate decision," he said.

Congress member B K Hariprasad however responded to the allegation saying that the members were only violating rules while a minister was violating the Constitution.

An angry Naidu said since Hariprasad has himself admitted to violating rules, he would have to think what action can be taken against him.

Later, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said he had not sought an apology from Hariprasad and had asked him to express regret. "If that also he is not doing, I have no complaints. I have brought this matter to the member and if he doesn't do it, it is up to him," Kurien said.

Naidu's attempts to continue the Question Hour did not deter the Congress members from protesting as several of them trooped into the Well shouting slogans.