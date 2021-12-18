BJP may try to foment trouble during Kolkata civic polls, TMC must resist such bids: Abhishek

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday cautioned his party workers against attempts by the BJP to instigate trouble during the voting process for Kolkata civic elections on December 19, stating that “such bids must be resisted”.

If anyone shows 'dadagiri' (high-handedness), he will be expelled from the party after 24 hours, the Diamond Harbour MP stated. "Keep your eyes and ears open. We have information that the BJP will foment trouble in five to six wards. If BJP tries to instigate trouble, we will have to resist such bids. We have to be alert," the senior TMC leader maintained.

Describing BJP heavyweights from Delhi, who had come here for electioneering during the last assembly polls as "bahiragato" (outsiders), Banerjee said, "They had only peddled lies about West Bengal and contributed to COVID surge during the eight-phase elections.

"People rejected leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had spread canards about the state. See for yourself the situation in UP, where a union minister's son mows down agitating farmers with his car. Do you want such a situation in Bengal," he asked, as the crowd replied with an emphatic "no".

The TMC general secretary was apparently referring to MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is an accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence in UP earlier this year.

The Diamond Harbour MP, who is the de-facto number two in the party, further alleged that the TMC was prevented from carrying out political activities by the ruling BJP in Tripura with "our cars being damaged, our party offices torched, our supporters' houses vandalised and our men and women attacked".

"In sharp contrast, not a single attack has taken place on any opposition candidate since the dates of KMC polls were announced 20 days ago. In a democracy, every party has the right to carry out its activities freely. The TMC believes in that but the BJP doesn't," he added.

Banerjee pointed out that the TMC managed to "bag the second spot in Tripura civic polls, securing 24 per cent of the votes polled" within three months of setting foot in the northeastern state.

"We are present in Meghalaya and Goa. In Goa, assembly polls are due in February. I am telling you, the TMC will either be in power in that state or become the principal opposition," he claimed.

"To install a secular, democratic, progressive government at the Centre by defeating the autocratic BJP, the TMC has an important task at hand. Our leader Mamata Banerjee is the spearhead of the anti-BJP fight at the national level," he said.

The Congress is not capable of leading such a fight, it is the Trinamool Congress, he claimed. Banerjee accused the BJP government at the Centre of "plotting to confine me at home by using agencies, but I won’t get intimidated. Mamata Banerjee cannot be intimidated in this manner".

Challenging the BJP to engage in an open debate with him on the issue of Bengal's development, Banerjee said, "The saffron party has no suggestion to give. It just uses religion to get votes." "We will ensure that our party's image is not tarnished by any abhorrent act of anyone. The TMC will show the world that it emphatically won the KMC polls in a fair manner," he said.

In two years, Kolkata will become the "number one city" in the country on development parameters, the Lok Sabha MP asserted. "The TMC has already brought about 90 per cent development in the city, the rest 10 per cent, too, will be accomplished. If we fail to live up to the promise, don't vote for us in the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Making a reference to the recent UNESCO heritage tag for Durga puja in Kolkata, Banerjee lambasted BJP heavyweights "for falsely claiming that the festival isn’t observed properly in Bengal". "Mamata Banerjee gave Rs 50,000 to every puja committee, while the BJP approached courts," he said.

TMC candidates -- MLA Debashis Kumar and debutant Kajari Banerjee, who is also the chief minister's sister-in law -- were present at the road show in south Kolkata.

With inputs from PTI.