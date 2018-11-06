BJP Leaders Wave Black Flags At Kejriwal Against Threat To Manoj Tiwari

BJP leaders and workers waved black flags at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Nand Nagri on Monday while protesting against alleged threatens to party president Manoj Tiwari during the inauguration of Signature Bridge.

Several protesters who were trying to march towards the chief minister's residence were detained by the police near Chandgiram Akhara, said Delhi BJP leaders.

A section of Delhi BJP leaders and workers waved black flags at Kejriwal and raised slogans against him in Nand Nagri where he had gone to attend an official function.

"Hooliganism by the Aam Aadmi Party on the occasion of inauguration of Signature Bridge was seen by people of Delhi. The president of Delhi BJP, Manoj Tiwari, was attacked and abused by MLA Amanatullah Khan due to which all the party workers are agitated," said BJP's general secretary Rajesh Bhatia.

He said scores of party workers were detained by the police during a protest near kerjriwal's residence and taken to the Delhi Police operation cell's office in Maurice Nagar from where they were later released.

Another group of BJP leaders and protesters staged a gherao of Amanatullah Khan's residence in Jamia Nagar under the leadership of senior party leader Rambeer Bidhuri.

"Amanatullah is an anarchist MLA of AAP. His threat to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and pushing him down warrant his arrest. We will stage daily protest at his house, if the police fail to arrest him soon," Bidhuri said during the protest.

Ahead of the inauguration of the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna, BJP and AAP activists clashed with each other, with Tiwari attacking AAP workers and punching a policeman who intervened.

Following the incident, Tiwari, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) from North East Delhi, had said that the police officers, who prevented him from attending the event have been identified, threatened to "teach all of them a lesson" within four days.

Tiwari got into a scuffle with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers before the function started at the bridge, leading to the violence.'

(With inputs from PTI)