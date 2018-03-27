BJP IT Cell's Amit Malviya Beats Election Commission In Announcing Karnataka Election Dates

Minutes before the Election Commission made an official announcement regarding the polling schedule for Karnataka Assembly, Bharatiya Janta Party's IT Cell head Amit Malviya put out the dates on social media.

"Karnataka will vote on 12May2018, counting on 18May2018," he tweeted at 11.08 am. Malviya, however, got the counting date wrong like some other news channels did.

He deleted the tweet after twitterati pointed out the anomaly. Responding to allegations online, Malviya said that he has taken the information from a news site (Times Now).

The Congress promptly attacked the saffron party. Its spokesperson Randeep singh Surjewala said that the party has become 'Super Election Commission.'

"BJP becomes the ‘Super Election Commission’ as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC. Credibility of EC is on test. Will EC now issue notice to BJP President, Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC’s confidential information?" he tweeted.

Journalists present at the Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat's press conference where he was announcing the election dates, raised the issue with him. Rawat said that the matter will be investigated. "Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken."

The EC announced that voting for 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held n May 12, counting on May 15.