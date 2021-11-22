Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
BJP Embarks On Door-To-Door Campaign In Uttarakhand

As part of its campaign strategy in poll-bound Uttarakhand, over one lakh BJP workers have been tasked with approaching every house and highlighting the development works carried out by the party government in the state.

2021-11-22T13:22:10+05:30
Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 1:22 pm

Under the 'Har Ghar BJP, Ghar Ghar BJP', programme, the party workers are knocking every door in over 11,000 polling booths in the state. According to a senior party leader, the workers are going door-to-door in groups telling voters about works of state government and handing over literature mentioning the same.

"The BJP workers also paste a party sticker outside the house they visit. Our workers also put party flags with the consent of the house owner. Wall writing campaign listing our government works is also going on across the state, he said.

Another party leader pointed out that to achieve 'mission 60+' in forthcoming Assembly in the state, the BJP needs to reach out to people across the state.

"BJP workers, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, MPs, MLAs are working on ground to ensure formation of its government for second term in Uttarakhand. The workers are meeting people living in remote areas also," BJP leader from Jageshwar Assembly constituency Gaurav Pandey said.

Uttarakhand Assembly polls will be held in February-March next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. In the run-up to the polls, the BJP state unit has launched several campaigns to strengthen its organisational structure at ground level like forming a 21-member committee at each polling booth and their verification.

The state party vice president Devendra Bhasin told IANS that formation and verification of all the polling booths has been completed.

With PTI inputs.

Pushkar Singh Dhami India Uttarakhand New Delhi Uttarakhand Assembly Polls Campaign
