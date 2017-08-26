BJP Distances Itself From Comments, Women Activists Demand Sakshi Maharaj's Arrest For Contempt Of Court

After the BJP distanced itself from his remarks on Dera chief Ram Rahim's verdict, women activists demanded that the party's MP Sakshi Maharaj should be put behind the bars on charges of contempt of court for supporting the rape convict and disrespecting the court's verdict.

Speaking to ANI, Women activist Heena Jahir said that Maharaj is supporting the Dera chief because he falls under same category.

"Sakshi Maharaj falls under same category that is why he is supporting such person. Does he mean to say that a court should listen to the supporters of a rapist? I would suggest that court should put Sakshi Maharaj behind the bars on charges of contempt of court. He is supporting the culprit and disrespecting courts order," she said.

Meanwhile, women activist Saswati Ghosh condemned Maharaj's statement and said that he should be censored from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"In the court of law, he (Ram Rahim) has been stood wrong so crores of people's opinion does not matter. He (Sakshi Maharaj) should be censored from the party. BJP's face has already been blackened with the number of deaths going up. Then its MP saying such things defending people's violence is most unfortunate and condemnable statement," she told ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday distanced itself from its party MP Sakshi Maharaj's controversial statement supporting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya said that the party does not support Maharaj's stance and that of it was not right to question the judicial system.

"I don't support his statement. It was his personal view. I think it is not right to question the judicial system," he said.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Friday came out in support of Gurmeet Ram Rahim after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in a rape case by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula.

"Crores of people follow him (Gurmeet Ram Rahim). Why are we not listening to them? Why are we listening to one person (the victim). Gurmeet Ram Rahim is a noble soul. This is a conspiracy to defame Indian culture and the holy people. If there is further violence, the courts will be responsible," Maharaj had said.

At least 30 people were killed, including two women and a child, and more than 250 injured as violence erupted in Haryana and Punjab after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in the rape case.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on August 28.

After being convicted, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was taken to Rohtak by helicopter.

With ANI Inputs