﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP-Delhi Police Behind Chilli Powder Attack On Kejriwal: Manish Sisodia

BJP-Delhi Police Behind Chilli Powder Attack On Kejriwal: Manish Sisodia

The deputy chief minister said that the Delhi Police was acting on the behest of the BJP and trying to save the culprit.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2018
BJP-Delhi Police Behind Chilli Powder Attack On Kejriwal: Manish Sisodia
File Photo
BJP-Delhi Police Behind Chilli Powder Attack On Kejriwal: Manish Sisodia
outlookindia.com
2018-11-21T15:09:46+0530

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that the BJP leadership had knowledge of the attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the opposition party wants the latter eliminated to stop him from working for the people.

On Tuesday, a man flung chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat. The chief minister's spectacles broke but he was not injured in the attack.

The attacker, identified as Anil Kumar Sharma, has been arrested.

"(Union) Home Minister Rajnath Singh called Kejriwal and asked him to file a complaint in the attack on him. Is this the way an attack on a chief minister should be probed?" Sisodia asked at a press conference.

Sharma's Facebook profile shows that he is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said.

The BJP had termed the incident as "drama" by Kejriwal, with its Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari demanding a high-level probe into it.

"After failing to stop Kejriwal from working for the people of Delhi, now the BJP wants him eliminated. The entire series of events indicate that top BJP leadership had knowledge of the attack on Kejriwal," Sisodia claimed.

The deputy chief minister also lashed out at the Delhi Police, alleging it was acting on the behest of the BJP and trying to save the culprit.

Even 24 hours after the attack, Delhi's Lt Governor has not reacted on it. This means that he also knew about it, Sisodia alleged.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said it will hold a protest at the BJP's national headquarters on Wednesday against the attack on Kejriwal.

Later on Tuesday, the Delhi Police registered a case against Sharma at the IP Estate police station.

However, no formal complaint was received from the secretariat, a senior police official had said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Delhi National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : MS Dhoni More Influential Than Virat Kohli: Survey
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters