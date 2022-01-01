Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Binge-Watch These Films And Shows All Through January 2022

If you're looking for what to watch this coming month, here are a few options that you can watch through the month of January 2022 on OTT platforms.

Binge-Watch These Films And Shows All Through January 2022
Still from 'Black Mafia Family' and 'Before We Go'.

Binge-Watch These Films And Shows All Through January 2022
2022-01-01T16:33:03+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 4:33 pm

The New Year 2022 has come and people are looking all over for something new to watch. As we begin this new month, here are some of the most looked-forward-to shows and films on OTT in January.

‘Black Mafia Family’

‘BMF’ is a crime drama series that tells the tale of two brothers who rise from the streets of southwest Detroit. The series is set in the late 1980s and is inspired by the exploits of ‘Black Mafia Family’, a drug and money laundering organisation. ‘BMF’ is an engaging watch. The acclaimed series has actors Russell Hornsby, Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da' Vinchi and Michole Briana White in lead roles and is helmed by filmmaker Randy Huggins. 

‘The Escort’

 ‘The Escort’ is a romantic drama film starring actors Lyndsy Fonseca and Michael Doneger in lead roles and is helmed by filmmaker Will Slocombe. The film revolves around a journalist who is addicted to sex and how he ends up meeting Natalie, a Stanford-educated escort, he met by chance and how they end up falling in love.

 'Apex’

The adventure action film has actors Bruce Willis and Neal McDonough in lead roles and revolves around ex-cop James Malone who is serving his life sentence for a crime he has not committed. The latter is offered freedom in return if he participates in a deadly game called ‘Apex’.  ‘Apex’ is directed by filmmaker Edward John Drake and written by John Drake and Corey William Large. 

‘Josie’

'Josie' is a thriller drama film helmed by filmmaker Eric England and is written by Anthony Ragnone. The film is centred around Hank, a recluse living his life, and how he meets a mysterious student who has been transferred from the town of Baymont. The film is full of thrills and will keep the audience hooked till the end. 'Josie' features actress Sophie Turner in the titular role and has actors Jack Kilmer, Micah Fitzgerald, Lombardo Boyar, Daeg Faerch, Robin Bartlett, and Kurt Fuller in supporting roles.

 ‘The Protégé’

‘The Protégé’ is an action thriller film starring actors Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, and Samuel L. Jackson in lead roles and is directed by Martin Campbell. The film revolves around the character Anna played by Maggie Q who is one of the best contract killers. Her mentor who also rescued her when she was a child is brutally murdered and how Anna swears to avenge her mentor's death is what the story is about.

 ‘Before We Go’

‘Before We Go’ is a romantic drama film featuring actors Chris Evans and Alice Eve which features a dialogue-driven storytelling method. The film starts with Nick Vaughan (Chris Evans), a trumpet player practising at Grand Central Terminal at late night and during the same time Brooke Dalton (Alice Eve) an art consultant closing a deal in town misses her train. The acclaimed film is also directed by Chris Evans who is the protagonist in the film too.

‘Hope’

'Hope' is an espionage drama series set in the ’90s and present-day Russia. The series follows a strong female protagonist who has a secret from her past and is now living a double life with her family being completely unaware of her past. She is also a loving mother and wife and is also one of the most dangerous contract killers.

‘Breathe’

'Breathe' is a biographical film drama film directed by filmmaker Andy Serkis. The film is based on the true love story of Robin portrayed by actor Andrew Garfield and Diana Cavendish played by actress Claire Foy an adventurous couple who do not give up on each other despite Robin becoming paralyzed from the neck down by polio at the age of 28. The film also stars actors Hugh Bonneville, Tom Hollander, Ed Speleers, and Dean-Charles Chapman in supporting roles and marks the directorial debut of Andy Serkis. Breathe is said to be one of the most-watched romantic films in recent times.

Prateek Sur Chris Evans Lyndsy Fonseca Mumbai India Film Hollywood Entertainment Actor/Actress OTT Platforms Action Adventure movies Action thriller Autobiographies/Biographies/Memoirs Romantic film Art & Entertainment
