Billionaire Sushil Gupta Resigned Because He Was offered A Rajya Sabha Seat By AAP, Alleges Congress

Congress Delhi president Ajay Maken has alleged that Sushil Gupta resigned from the Congress on November 28 to join AAP after he was promised a Rajya Sabha seat

The AAP today nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta as its Rajya Sabha nominees ditching party co-founder Kumar Vishwas who was in the running.

Almost immediately after the names were announced, Maken took to twitter to share a picture of the resignation letter of Gupta submitted to him on November 28 and his alleged reasons for doing so- the promise of a Rajya Sabha seat. Almost immediately after the names were announced, Maken took to twitter to share a picture of the resignation letter of Gupta submitted to him onand his alleged reasons for doing so- the promise of a Rajya Sabha seat.