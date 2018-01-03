Billionaire Sushil Gupta Resigned Because He Was offered A Rajya Sabha Seat By AAP, Alleges Congress

Congress Delhi president Ajay Maken has alleged that Sushil Gupta resigned from the Congress on November 28 to join AAP after he was promised a Rajya Sabha seat

The AAP today nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta as its Rajya Sabha nominees ditching party co-founder Kumar Vishwas who was in the running.

Almost immediately after the names were announced, Maken took to twitter to share a picture of the resignation letter of Gupta submitted to him onand his alleged reasons for doing so- the promise of a Rajya Sabha seat.

"On 28th Nov, Sushil Gupta came to submit his resignation- I asked him-“Why”?

“Sir, I have been promised a Rajya Sabha seat" -was his answer!

“Not possible"-I smiled

“Sir, you don't know.”-He smiled.

Less than 40 days-Less said the better!

Otherwise,Sushil is a good man known for his charity!", he tweeted.

Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based billionaire businessman.

The decision to nominate him, Sanjay Singh, and N.D Gupta is an expert on GST was taken at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in a meeting attended by around 56 party MLAs.

Kumar Vishwas, one of the founding members of AAP had thrown his hat into the ring to become the party’s face in the Rajya Sabha. However, he was sidelined due to his troubled relation with Kejriwal.

Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi would be held on January 16. The AAP, which enjoys a brute majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, is set to win all three seats.

AAP had earlier offered tickets to several eminent personalities from outside the party, including former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan. However, they denied the offer.

The last date to file nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats is January 5.

