Spinner Bilal Asif, a bowling all-rounder, on Tuesday became the third Pakistani cricketer to take a five-wicket haul on debut match.

On Day of first Test against Australia, the 33-year-old from Sialkot in Punjab claimed the wickets of Usman Khawaja (85), Shaun Marsh (7), Travis Head (0), Marnus Labuschagne (0) and Tim Paine (7) to complete the feat, which was previously achieved by Shahid Afridi in 1998 against Australia and Mohammad Nazir in 1969 against New Zealand.

Australia's reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 482 started on a rousing note with openers Khawaja and Aaron Finch (62) posting for the opening stand, but once Mohammad Abbas removed the debutant opener, Bilal ran through the innings.'

At the time of filing the report, Australia were 192 for eight with Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon unbeaten on eight and zero respectively, still trailing by 290 runs.