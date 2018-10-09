﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Bilal Asif Has Aussies In A Spin: Pakistan Debutant Takes Five-Wicket Haul In Dubai

Bilal Asif Has Aussies In A Spin: Pakistan Debutant Takes Five-Wicket Haul In Dubai

The 33-year-old from Sialkot claimed the wickets of Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Tim Paine to complete the feat.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2018
Bilal Asif Has Aussies In A Spin: Pakistan Debutant Takes Five-Wicket Haul In Dubai
Courtesy: PCB
Bilal Asif Has Aussies In A Spin: Pakistan Debutant Takes Five-Wicket Haul In Dubai
outlookindia.com
2018-10-09T17:18:32+0530
Related Stories

Spinner Bilal Asif, a bowling all-rounder, on Tuesday became the third Pakistani cricketer to take a five-wicket haul on debut match.

On Day of first Test against Australia, the 33-year-old from Sialkot in Punjab claimed the wickets of Usman Khawaja (85), Shaun Marsh (7), Travis Head (0), Marnus Labuschagne (0) and Tim Paine (7) to complete the feat, which was previously achieved by Shahid Afridi in 1998 against Australia and Mohammad Nazir in 1969 against New Zealand.

Australia's reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 482 started on a rousing note with openers Khawaja and Aaron Finch (62) posting for the opening stand, but once Mohammad Abbas removed the debutant opener, Bilal ran through the innings.'

At the time of filing the report, Australia were 192 for eight with Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon unbeaten on eight and zero respectively, still trailing by 290 runs.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dubai Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Tharoor's Anticipatory Bail
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters