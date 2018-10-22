﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Bihar Woman Branded Witch, Tongue Chopped Off

Bihar Woman Branded Witch, Tongue Chopped Off

The Dalit widow was admitted to a hospital and a First Information Report was registered on Sunday on the complaint by her granddaughter.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 October 2018
Bihar Woman Branded Witch, Tongue Chopped Off
Representative Image (File)
Bihar Woman Branded Witch, Tongue Chopped Off
outlookindia.com
2018-10-22T10:18:53+0530

A 70-year-old woman's tongue was chopped off after she was branded a witch in a Bihar village in Rohtas district, police said on Monday.

Rajkali Devi was attacked in Redia village with traditional weapons and a part of her tongue was cut off leaving her seriously injured, Tilauthu police station in-charge Pramod Kumar said.

The Dalit widow was admitted to a hospital and a First Information Report was registered on Sunday on the complaint by her granddaughter.

The granddaughter, who was sleeping with Rajkali Devi, at the time of the attack said three villagers forcibly entered their house late on Saturday and chopped off her grandmother's tongue accusing her of practising witchcraft.

A manhunt was underway to nab the culprits.

Branding women as witches and torturing them -- often to death -- continues to prevail in parts of rural Bihar.

The Bihar Human Rights Commission had been asking the government to expedite probes and trials in cases related to offences under the Prevention of Witch Hunting Act, 1999.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bihar Crime Violence Against Women National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Shakeela Biopic: Richa Chadha To Do Belly Dancing For Special Number
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters