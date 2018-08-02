Bihar Shelter Home Case: Even Morphed Picture of Child Rape Victims Should Not be Published, Says SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday, taking suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape of minor girls in a shelter home run by an NGO in Bihar, expressed concern over identity of child rape victims being revealed by print and electronic media and said that even morphed picture should not be published.

The court also issued a notice to the state government and Centre over the issue seeking a detailed reply in connection with the matter.

As many as 34 girls were sedated, tortured, burned and sexually abused by administration and visitors at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The case came to light in a social audit report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

The shelter home was sealed in June this year when an FIR was lodged in the light of a social audit report which suggested that inmates were being sexually exploited. 10 of the 11 accused have been arrested so far.

"At the shelter home they were denied food and clothes and were beaten with shoes,” Dilmani Mishra, state women commission chairperson quoted as saying.

According to earlier reports, a former inmate of the shelter home had also alleged that a co-resident was beaten to death and buried in the premises when she resisted sexual exploitation, and several other girls were raped, prompting the Bihar police to dig up the courtyard to look for the body. The excavation has been stopped and the pit has been filled up.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, on Friday, recommended a CBI probe into the matter after growing outrage against the state government by the opposition.

Kumar's deputy Sushil Kumar Modi said the state government would request the Patna High Court to monitor the probe.

Opposition MLAs had paralysed the state Assembly for three days with their vociferous demands for a high court-monitored CBI probe into the scandal. They also demanded that the state Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma be sacked.