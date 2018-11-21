Bihar Shelter Home Caretaker Who Taught Girls Soliciting, Arrested

Two close aides of Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case, including his associate Shaista Parveen alias Madhu were arrested by the CBI on Tuesday.

The CBI alleged that the girls at the shelter home were taken to Parveen's residence where they "were taught dance and soliciting men" but she claimed she was not an accused and no warrant had been issued against her.

"I have nothing to fear as I was not even associated with the shelter home which is under scanner. I did work for Thakur but I have no knowledge of what happened there," Madhu told reporters with her face covered with a dupatta.

The CBI officials took her inside their camp office located in the district court premises in Bihar. She was accompanied by her lawyers.

"I am ready to extend full cooperation to the CBI, though I am privy to no secrets. I cannot say whether Thakur was involved in any illegal activities. Although I also handled the affairs of some of his newspapers, I deny reports that I used to liaison with ministers and other VIPs to promote Thakur's business," she said before going inside the CBI office.

Immediately after her arrest, the CBI caught Dr Ashwini Kumar who allegedly used to administer sedative injections to girls.

Madhu was a resident of Chaturbhuj Sthan locality in the town and had come in contact with Thakur a few years ago when a drive was launched to rehabilitate girls from a red light area there.

Media reports claimed that she used to manage the affairs of all NGOs owned by Thakur, including the Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti which ran the shelter home where inmates were sexually abused.

Under immense pressure from the opposition, the Bihar government had referred the matter of to the CBI.

The case relates to the mental, physical and sexual exploitation of girl children residing at the Children Home at Sahu Road, Muzaffarpur.

The CBI has booked officers and employees of the shelter home in question--Balika Grih, Sahu Road Muzaffarpur.

"It is alleged that officials/employees of Girl's Children Home run by Seva Sankalp Evam Vikash Samiti used to mentality, physically and sexually exploit girl children residing at the said home," CBI spokesperson said.

