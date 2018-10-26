﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Bihar: More Than 400 Cops Dismissed For Violating Liquor Ban

Bihar: More Than 400 Cops Dismissed For Violating Liquor Ban

The ban was imposed by the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United government on April 5, 2016.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 October 2018
Bihar: More Than 400 Cops Dismissed For Violating Liquor Ban
Representational Image
Bihar: More Than 400 Cops Dismissed For Violating Liquor Ban
outlookindia.com
2018-10-26T14:51:48+0530

More than 400 police officers in Bihar have been dismissed for violating the liquor ban imposed by the state government two years ago, the authorities said on Friday.

The Economic Offence Unit of the Bihar Police has initiated a process to seize properties of the dismissed officers.

State police chief K.S. Dwivedi said the government will take more such tough actions to ensure the ban is unaffected.

More than 1 lakh persons have been arrested for violating the ban but only 141 have been sentenced so far, an Excise and Prohibition Department official said.

The ban was imposed by the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United government on April 5, 2016.

The police have conducted raids on over 4 lakh locations while the Excise Department has seized some 16 lakh litres of foreign-made liquor and nine lakh litres of country-made liquor.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bihar Patna National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 18 Disqualified AIADMK MLAs To Appeal In SC Against Madras HC Order
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters