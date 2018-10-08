﻿
Bihar Jails Raid: Mobile Phones, Drugs And Other Banned Items Seized

Items like mobile phones, SIM cards, drugs and cash were seized from jails in Bihar during raids.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 October 2018
ANI
outlookindia.com
2018-10-08T11:29:27+0530

Raids were carried out on Sunday in central, divisional and sub-divisional jails in all the districts of Bihar on the directive of Home Department Principal Secretary Amir Subhani.

Mobile phones, SIM cards, cannabis and other banned items were seized during raids conducted at different jails of Bihar, a senior police officer said.

A total of 32 mobile phones, nine SIM cards, 50.5 gm cannabis, 10 knives and Rs 48,690 in cash, besides other banned items, were seized during the operation, IG (Prisons) Mithilesh Mishra said in a release.

Among the jails from where these were recovered are divisional jails of Sitamarhi, Munger, Jehanabad, Aurangabad Sasaram and Central Jail, Motihari, the release said.

The raids were carried out just before the upcoming festival season in order to check incidents of crime, police said.

Disciplinary action will be taken against guilty jail officials for their lapses that led to entry of the items, the release said, adding, FIRs have been lodged against the prisoners from whose possession the articles were seized.

PTI  

