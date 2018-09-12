Bihar Court Orders FIR Against Salman Khan Over 'Loveratri'

Bihar's Muzaffarpur Civil Court on Wednesday ordered an FIR to be lodged against actor Salman Khan, saying that his upcoming romantic movie 'Loveratri' will hurt the sentiments of Hindus.



Speaking to the media, advocate Sudhir Ojha, who filed a PIL against the film, said that he argued in court that the movie was being released around Navaratri/Durga Puja to "hurt the sentiments of the Hindus".



"Court took the matter seriously, and gave an order for an FIR to be filed," he said.



Ojha further said that the court ordered it against Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, and seven others, under section 156 (Police officer' s power to investigate cognizable case) of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CRPC), and sections 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting be committed-if not committed), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) and , 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



Ojha also said that an arrest may take place after the FIR is lodged.



The romantic drama is set in Gujarat against the backdrop of Navratri, where a happy-go-lucky boy from Baroda (Aayush), falls in love with an NRI, (Warina) when she visits the town during the nine-day festival.



'Loveratri' is slated to hit the big screens on October 5.

