Supaul's MP and Congress spokesperson Ranjeet Ranjan's convoy crushed three people to death on Monday.

The incident took place at the Nirmali-Sikarhata Main Road in Bihar's Supaul.

Nirmali block chief Ramprasesh Yadav, who was also present there, took the injured to the Nirmali hospital by his own car. Two injured are in a critical condition.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)