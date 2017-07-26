Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Resigns After Meeting Governor

Pricked by his conscience, Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday resigned within hours after his alliance partner Lau Prasad ruled out the possibility of his son Tejashwi Prasad’s resignation over corruption charges.

Nitish drove to Raj Bhawan to submit his resignation to acting governor Keshri Nath Tripathi after a meeting of the Janata Dal-United legislature party, a move that has thrown Bihar into a vortex of political uncertainty.

The resignation hastens the end of the Mahagathbandhan government of the JD-U, RJD and the Congress which had stormed to power with a brute majority less than two years ago in November 2015. But the alliance floundered ealy this month when the CBI raided Lalu’s son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav who was the deputy chief minister in the coalition government.

Tejashwi has been accused of amassing properties through allegedly unscrupulous means but Lalu and he had vehemently denied the allegation, dubbing the CBI raids as an act of ‘political vendetta’ of the BJP. Nitish had advised Tejashwi to come clean on the charges.

Nitish said that the atmosphere had become such that it was impossible to work. “My conscience told me to quit,” he said after his resignation.

The sudden development throws the politics of Bihar into chaos with no party having a majority in the 243-member Assembly. Kumar's JD(U) has 71 seats, while RJD headed by Tejashwi Yadav's father Lalu Prasad, has 80. The BJP has 53.

Asked if he will now form a government with BJP's support, he said,"Whatever had to happen has happened. Now see what happens next."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed soon after the resignation of Kumar, saying in doing so he has joined the fight against corruption.

Modi tweeted: "Congratulations! Mr Nitish Kumar for joining the fight against corruption."

"1.25 crore people are welcoming and supporting his honesty," he said in a series of tweets.

"For the bright future of the country, and especially Bihar, it is the need of the hour to rise above political differences and join the fight against corruption," Modi said.

भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में जुड़ने के लिए नीतीश कुमार जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

Kumar, who led the grand alliance that also included the Congress to a stunning victory, was sworn in on November 20, 2015.

Earlier in the day, the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad ruled out resignation of his son, Tejashwi, amidst corruption charges.

"Has Nitish asked for the resignation of Tejaswi Yadav?" Prasad retorted in reply to a volley of questions by scribes regarding JD(U) insistence that the embattled deputy chief minister should come clean on accusations in public, a stand being seen in political circles as its demand Dy CM's resignation.

"Are they (JD(U)) the police that we have to answer them?" he shot back in response to another question that JD(U) spokesmen have been regularly saying that Tejaswi Yadav has to come clean on the issue.

Flanked by wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi Yadav and senior party leader Jagdanand Singh, Prasad, in an apparent rejection of JD(U)'s demand, said, "I myself and Tejaswi will speak where it's required."

With PTI Inputs