The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
10 December 2017 Last Updated at 5:18 pm National

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls For Nationwide Liquor Ban, Hits Out At Congress, Left Parties

The Bihar chief minister also listed out various benefits of ban on liquor like fall in crime rate, road accidents and various diseases.
Outlook Web Bureau
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls For Nationwide Liquor Ban, Hits Out At Congress, Left Parties
PTI File Photo
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls For Nationwide Liquor Ban, Hits Out At Congress, Left Parties
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday pitched for a nationwide ban on alcohol, and asked party activists in New Delhi to raise awareness among people about the ill effects of liquor consumption.

Hitting out at the Congress and left parties, he asked why they could not support ban on liquor and campaign against its consumption.

Advertisement opens in new window

"When Gujarat could implement liquor ban, Bihar could show that it could also be banned in the state, why it cannot be banned in the entire country?" Kumar said addressing a party event.

Stressing that all religions including Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism criticise the liquor consumption, he said ban on liquor in the entire country would be the biggest sign of communal harmony and respect to all the religions.

The Bihar chief minister also listed out various benefits of ban on liquor like fall in crime rate, road accidents and various diseases.

The Bihar government had imposed a ban on sale and manufacturing of liquor in April, 2016.

JD(U) Delhi unit president Narsingh Shah, addressing the event, said the main aim of the party in national capital would be to regularise over 1,600 unauthorised colony if it comes to power.

He said the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have failed to fulfill their promise to regularise these colonies where the living condition is "very pathetic".

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nitish Kumar Bihar Patna Delhi - New Delhi Liquor Shop Alcohol & Drinking National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : JKLF Chief Yasin Malik Detained In Srinagar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters