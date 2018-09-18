Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Admitted To AIIMS

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was admitted to the AIIMS here for a health checkup on Tuesday, a source at the hospital said.

Kumar was admitted to the private ward of the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 8.30 am, the source said.

The chief minister was admitted to the hospital with complaints of fever and problems in his eyes and knees. The exact diagnosis is yet to be known, the source said.

The sources cited health reasons for Kumar's sudden visit to the national capital, which comes a day after the state executive meeting of his party -- Janata Dal (United).

However, senior party leaders, on condition of anonymity, said he could meet top BJP leaders to finalise a formula for seat-sharing in the Lok Sabha polls.

JD(U)'s Bihar unit president Vasishtha Narayan Singh had recently said a seat-sharing formula was likely to be arrived at "by mid-September".

At the JD(U)'s state executive meeting on Sunday, which saw the induction of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Kumar reportedly told party workers that decks had been cleared for a "respectable" seat-sharing arrangement.

It is widely believed that among other things, Kishor is likely to be entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring proper communication between the JD(U) and other NDA partners, especially the BJP.

PTI