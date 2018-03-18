The Website
18 March 2018 Society

Bihar: Bus Falls Off Elevated Highway, At Least 10 Dead

The accident occurred near Bhanaspatti village here.
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-03-18T09:50:09+0530

At least 10 people, including two women and as many children, were today killed when a bus skidded off an elevated highway here, police said.

The accident occurred near Bhanaspatti village here.

The bus was heading towards the adjoining town of Muzaffarpur. It skidded and came crashing down from the top of NH-77 this afternoon, station house officer of Runnisaidpur Police Station Shivnarayan Ram said.

He said that 10 people were killed and many injured in the accident. Efforts were on to pull them out of the mangled bus.

(PTI)

