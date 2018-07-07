Bihar: 13-Year-Old Girl Alleges She Was Raped by Principal, 2 Teachers, 15 Schoolmates

A 13-year-old girl in Bihar's Chhapra alleged on Friday that she was raped by 18 people, including her school principal, two teachers, and 15 students for seven months.

According to the FIR , the girl was first raped by three schoolmates in the school's washroom in December last year. The accused filmed the act and blackmailed the girl, saying they would make the video public if she informed anyone, reported NDTV.

The girl, in her complaint to the police, has also alleged that she was blackmailed and gang-raped by the accused ever since her father went to jail last year, report added. The report adds that the teenager was first raped and blackmailed by a classmate in December and in the days and weeks that followed, other students, the principal and two teachers allegedly raped her. The complainant has also said that the blackmailing continued and the number of people who raped her went up to 18.

Bihar: A class 9th student of a private school in Saran district has alleged that she was raped by 18 people including the school Principal, teachers and fellow students for the last seven months.Police have arrested the Principal, two students and a teacher so far. pic.twitter.com/tfqlmZiiaD — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

According to the media reports, the girl was taken to a hospital for medical examination and a medical board has been formed for further investigation.

