Within just two days of being in Big Boss, S Sreesanth has already threatened to leave the house. In the upcoming episode of the Salman Khan hosted reality show, former cricketer refuses to participate in a task causing Bigg Boss to call it off. This happened because of an argument that fumed between Somi Khan and S Sreenath

Bigg Boss 12 has kicked off with a blockbuster premiere headlined by Salman Khan on Sunday evening. The second day was replete with the usual flavours that run through controversial reality TV show. On the second day itself Sreesanth started showing his true colour by being aggressive and even threatening to leave the show.

In the last episode, contestants who heve entered the show as singles were asked to challenge a jodi, who they think are weaker than them to prove their point in front of the other housemates and two sanchalaks sent by Bigg Boss. Srishty Rode challenged Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu while Neha Pendse took Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani's name. Former BB contestant Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani were the moderators last night and today they will be replaced by Shilpa Shinde and Karan Patel.

After the argument, Sreesanth loses his cool and asks Bigg Boss to open the door as he wants to leave the house. Karanvir and others try to make him understand but he doesn't listen to anybody.