Big B, Kamal Haasan Say 'Best Wishes' To Rajinikanth On His Political Entry

Celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan gave their best wishes to the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth who announced his politica entry today.

The 67-year-old star will launch his own party.

"My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human, Rajinikanth, announces his decision to enter politics ... My best wishes to him for his success," Bachchan tweeted.

Haasan posted, "I welcome brother Rajini's social responsibility and political entry."

Calling it a biggest news of the year, Anupam Kher wrote, "On the last day of 2017 comes the biggest news maker of the Year: Rajinikanth joins politics. Jai Ho."

Riteish Deshmukh said he is sure that the "nobility of the superstar's intention" will receive much love.

"He gave his heart and soul to his art form and people's love made him superstar Rajinikanth... I am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best and super success sir," he tweeted.

Congress spokesperson and actor Khushboo Sundar tweeted, "Rajinikanth announces his political plunge... Anybody who thinks can make a difference to the ideas and has an ideology, aspires for harmonious India, feels the pain of losing secularism to communalism and dreams of a democratic India, should come to politics.

"We know that Mr Rajnikanth believes in inclusive democracy and development. We wish him the all the best in his endeavours."