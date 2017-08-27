Bhupinder Hooda Is Illiterate Like Rahul Gandhi: Subramanian Swamy

Senior Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is illiterate like Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Swamy made this comment when asked about Hooda's demand of President Rule in Haryana and dismissal of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after more than 30 persons died in the violence that erupted after conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

Talking to ANI BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that Hooda is making such statement because he is powerless and illiterate.

"He is saying such things because he is powerless now. President Rule cannot be imposed so easily. As per the Supreme Court's Bombay judgement, there are certain rules to impose President rule. Hooda ji is illiterate like Rahul Gandhi. He should once read the Bombay judgement then demand such things," Swamy said.

Another BJP leader S. Prakash said that Hooda should not make politically motivated statement instead should assist government in restoring normalcy in the state.

"Hooda should also explain that during his period Dera Sacha Sauda gained lot of popularity. He is also responsible for the violence. He is demanding President Rule and dismissal of Khattar government, but this is not the solution. He should join hands with the government to bring back the glory of Haryana," he told ANI.

The former Harayana chief minister on Saturday said that the violence that erupted in Haryana after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's verdict, could have been avoided and asked the State Government to resign.

Addressing the media, Hooda said that he has never seen such kind of ruckus in a government and asked the BJP-led Haryana Government to resign on "moral grounds".

Hooda further said, "If they don't resign then the Centre must impose President's Rule here."

Hooda also said that people have lost faith in Khattar government, adding, "There is no law and order in the state. It feels like that there is no government in Haryana."

More than 30 people were killed, including two women and a child, and over 250 injured as violence erupted in Haryana and Punjab on Friday after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in the rape case.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on August 28.

