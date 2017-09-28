BHU VC Pushed As Hospital Head A Doctor Convicted Of 'Indecently Kissing, Touching, Asking A Fijian Woman To Sleep With Him’

Benaras Hindu University vice chancellor GC Triapthi, accused of making sexist dismissive statements against girl students protesting sexual harassment on the campus, pushed for the appointment of Dr O P Upadhyay as the Hospital head of the university despite him being convicted of sexual assault by a Fiji court.

Vice Chancellor Tripathi, who retires on November this year, pitched for the regularization of Upadhyay as the Medical Superintendent of the Sir Sunderlal Hospital on the university campus. Upadhyay was convicted by a Fiji court in June 2013 for 'indecent assault' on a 21-year-old woman.

The woman in her testimony had said he 'indecently kissed her, touched her breast and thighs, and suggested her to sleep with him.'

Read the judgement here.

The court sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment, and suspended the same for 3 years, ordered to pay $500 as compensation and was fined $1000.

Upadhyay had pleaded not guilty and his cousel appealed in 2014 but the High Court upheld the order, dismissing his plea and asserting that the punishment was not 'harsh and excessive.'

The story was first reported by the Indian Express.

Upadhyay's appoitment has been objected by one of the members of the Executive Council, citing his indictment in the aforemenmtioned case. The University as it is, is unpopular, thanks to cases of molestation and sexual harassment against its students.

Cases of molestation is an ongoing scenario in the University, a student had told Outlook.

Women get molested but the college authorities sit idle and resort to victim-shaming, she said, adding that it was the V-C himself whose sexist mentality they were fighting against.

Whenever girls used to complain, they were asked why they were wearing what they were wearing and why were they not inside in the hostel in the evening and roaming around.

You must have heard the V-C giving sexist remarks like women should stay indoors etc. That is his and the university’s mentality. This is what we are fighting against, she said.