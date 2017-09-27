The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 September 2017 Last Updated at 10:35 am National

BHU Chief Proctor Resigns, Takes 'Moral Responsibility' For Incidents Of Molestation And Violence On Campus

Singh submitted his resignation letter to the Vice Chancellor, Girish Chandra Tripathi.
Outlook Web Bureau
BHU Chief Proctor Resigns, Takes 'Moral Responsibility' For Incidents Of Molestation And Violence On Campus
File Photo-PTI
BHU Chief Proctor Resigns, Takes 'Moral Responsibility' For Incidents Of Molestation And Violence On Campus
outlookindia.com
2017-09-27T10:39:33+0530

In the wake of the violent protests that erupted at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the chief proctor, Prof. O.N. Singh, "taking a moral responsibility" of the recent incidents of molestation and violence inside the premises of the university, submitted his resignation late on Tuesday night.

Singh submitted his resignation letter to the Vice Chancellor, Girish Chandra Tripathi.

Advertisement opens in new window

It is to be noted that O.N. Singh was considered to be one of the aides of the Vice Chancellor.

A number of students were hurt when clashes broke out between the police and students of the BHU after the students started protesting against alleged molestation of a girl.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police (DG) Uttar Pradesh and the BHU Vice-Chancellor seeking a detailed report on the matter and submit his response within four weeks.

The NHRC, in its statement, said, "Suo motu cognisance taken in the subsequent use of unwarranted manhandling and thrashing of agitating students, mostly women, by UP police."

The development came a day after Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma asserted that a judicial inquiry has been initiated to probe in the BHU violence case.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Banaras Hindu University (BHU) National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Conspiracy By Anti-Social Elements,' Says Yogi Adityanath On BHU Protest
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters