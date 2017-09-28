The Website
28 September 2017 National BHU Protest

BHU Appoints Its First Woman Chief Proctor

Singh is also the first woman to ever hold the post of a chief proctor in the university's 101-year-old history.
Outlook Web Bureau
2017-09-28T14:38:54+0530

After Prof. O.N. Singh resigned as chief proctor of the Benaras Hindu University, the University on Thursdayappointed Professor Royana Singh. 

Singh is also the first woman to ever hold the post of a chief proctor in the university's 101-year-old history, reported The Hindu. 

Following the protests that erupted at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and subsequent police crackdown on students, Prof. O.N. Singh resigned "taking a moral responsibility" of the recent incidents of molestation and violence inside the premises of the university,  had submitted his resignation late on Tuesday night.

A number of students were hurt when clashes broke out between the police and students of the BHU after the students started protesting against alleged molestation of a girl.

A UP minister today said the baton charge by the police was ordered by the Vice Chanceller himself.  

While speaking to reporters in Ghazipur, Rajbhar said, "Sabse bada doshi wahan ka VC hai." (The biggest culprit is the VC)

There are reports that the Centre has set the ball rolling to replace the vice chancellor of the university.

 

 

