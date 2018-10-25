Bhima-Koregaon Case: Maharashtra Govt Moves SC, Demands Extension In Probe

In Bhima Koregaon probe, the Maharashtra government moved to the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court's order which had overruled lower court's decision to grant more time for concluding probe and file the chargesheet.

Maharashtra Police was granted more time to conclude the investigation in Bhima Koregaon violence and file the chargesheet by the lower court. The Bombay High Court had quashed it on Wednesday.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday had quashed the lower court's decision by which the Maharahstra Police was granted more time to conclude the investigation and file the chargesheet in the violence case in which several rights activist had been made accused.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submissions of lawyer Nishant Katneshwar, appearing for the Maharashtra government, that the appeal needed to be heard on an urgent basis.

The lawyer said if the high court order is not stayed then accused in the violence case would become entitled for grant of statutory bail for want of non-filing of chargesheet within the stipulated period.

The bench, which also comprises Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said the appeal of the Maharashtra government would be heard on October 26.

The Supreme Court had earlier reserved its verdict on a plea by historian Romila Thapar and others seeking the immediate release of five rights activists in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and an SIT probe into their arrest.

The court had refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT for probe into their arrest.

The Maharashtra Police had arrested five activists -- Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha -- in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave -- 'Elgaar Parishad' -- held last year that had later triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)