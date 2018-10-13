﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Campaign Helped Raise Female Ratio: Modi

‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Campaign Helped Raise Female Ratio: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed his government has worked towards providing security to females working on night shifts and removing problems faced by women.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 October 2018
‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Campaign Helped Raise Female Ratio: Modi
Twitter
‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Campaign Helped Raise Female Ratio: Modi
outlookindia.com
2018-10-13T15:08:31+0530
Related Stories

Describing the benefits of various schemes including the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed his government has worked towards providing security to females working on night shifts and removing problems faced by women.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) here, Modi said the government's focus has been to ensure that all Indians have access to the basic needs. 

"The government has worked towards removing legal barriers for women working on night shifts and also endeavoured to provide them adequate security," said Modi.

He also said that  because of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' schemes, there has been a huge increase in female population in many states including Haryana and Rajasthan.

Modi remarks come amidst the raging #MeToo campaign with many women coming out with their horror stories of sexual harassment in and outside  workplace.

Hitting hard the Indian entertainment and media industry, the #Metoo campaign has also singed the government with several women journalists accusing Union Minister and former editor M.J. Akbar of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

Modi also released a commemorative postal stamp on the occasion and said that the role of NHRC is also crucial for achieving the sustainable development goals.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi #MeToo #MeToo moment #MeToo Movement National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Parupalli Kashyap Loses Passport In Amsterdam, Seeks External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's Help
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters