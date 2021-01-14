Best way to match horoscopes for marriage: Dr.Vinay Bajrangi

It is getting challenging to marry the right kind of person in these changing times and getting harder to stay in wedlock. Marriage often runs into bad weather for issues that seem to be small, but often, these issues have the potential to terminate the marriage. Can astrology solve these complex issues of relationships and marriage? Dr.Vinay Bajrangi, the top astrologer in India, answered many questions related to relationship compatibility matters. Here are the excerpts of the interview:

Question: Can astrology address the issue of compatibility in a marriage?

Dr.Vinay Bajrangi: the Indian Vedic astrology can very aptly address this issue of compatibility in marriage. This is known as the comprehensive matching of charts. Once this comprehensive chart matching is done, then there cannot be any issue relating to compatibility, and thus the marriage lasts forever.

Question: Why would marriage break even after matching of charts?

DVB: Most of us believe that the matching of charts is just about 'gun-matching'. Many websites offer this 'gun-matching' for free. But it has to be understood that 'gun-matching' is just twenty percent of matching; the rest eighty percent is matching of other factors, which if appropriately matched would not let the marriage break. Many marriages you are talking about must have relied upon just the 'gun-matching' factor and had got themselves pushed into a relationship that was not there.

Question: What is this comprehensive matching for marriage?

DVB: I have explained the comprehensive matching of charts in detail in my blog and website. But for the knowledge and information of the readers, I will explain briefly here as well.

After getting the 'gun-matching 'done, the next step is to match the charts to match the marriage's karakas (Doers). These karakas are the planets Venus, Jupiter, and Mars. If ill-placed in the chart of one person, the karakas should be aptly placed in the chart of the other person. Similarly, the marriage manager, the lord of the seventh house, should be matched of its energies in both charts.

One should also examine the matching of the Navamsha chart. If one matches the charts keeping in mind all the above parameters, the match could never get wrong.

Question: Is this known as matching of charts by date of birth?

DVB: Through the date, time, and place of birth, the horoscope of the native could be sketched. Once the horoscope of the natives is there, then the above principles of the matching could be fittingly applied. So, we can say that a comprehensive matching of chats is the matching of charts by date of birth.

Question: Do we consider zodiac signs in marriages?

DVB: No, if we consider only the zodiac sign, then the matching of charts would not be appropriate, and we are bound to get confusing results. So, one should refrain from the sites that consider the zodiac sign to match charts for marriage purposes. Rather, I would say that matching only Zodiac signs for marriage a short-cut adopted by many.

Question: Which star is important for marriage?

DVB: Every star present in the horoscope can be important for marriage consideration. It may have its influence on the stars and planets that are considered important for a marriage.

The stars which have a direct bearing on marriage are Venus, Jupiter, and Mars. These are also termed as the Karakas or the Doers of marriage. Adequate placement of these stars in the horoscope is of utmost importance as they directly impact the marriage quality.

The other star that has a role to play is the Ascendant lord and the Descendant lord (Lord of the 1st and 7th house). These are the managers of the marriage.

So, there is not only one but multiple stars that are considered necessary for a marriage.

Question: Is online horoscope matching reliable?

DVB: No, the online horoscope matching is not at all reliable. As explained above, it should be just acknowledged twenty percent. One should always go in for a comprehensive horoscope matching for flawless results. Those who marry after comprehensive matching of the charts enjoy the results and appreciate this science till eternity.

Question: Should we match charts in love marriages also?

DVB: I recommend that one should get the comprehensive matching done in love marriages as well. I have seen many couples tying the knot without getting the matching done and later repent for a failed marriage.

Although it is difficult to guide a loving couple to get a comprehensive matching done, it is for their longer benefit that ensures a loving relationship ahead. I have seen many couples end their years-long relationship in just one month of their marriage. One should avoid this trauma. Rather I would go one step ahead, saying charts matching in love marriages is even more prudent than in arranged marriages. Because while in Love, the confidence level in each other is on top of the world, and one tends to ignore many defined social & family parameters. Later in case of even a minor issue, their immaturity & not getting support from whom they ignored earlier plays heavy. I suggest when in Love you know each other on many traits, there a good charts matching will ensure love marriage as the best.

Question: What happens if the horoscopes do not match?

DVB: Many couples envy astrology; it does not give the go-ahead for marriage because the charts do not match for one reason or the other. I wish to clarify that only those unions are stopped wherein there are life issues involved. A critical factor in the matching of charts is age compatibility. If one partner outlives the other partner by many years, then those matches are generally avoided. Apart from age compatibility, the other important factor is progeny. If the charts forbid progeny, the match is not considered good.

The other factors than these two can be generally taken care of by remedial measures or, to say, proper counseling. The defects that are enumerated while matching the charts can be laid in-front of the intending couple, and one can explain the problems these defects would manifest in the future. If they understand how to mitigate the problems that are to come, they can be allowed to get married even if charts do not say so.

Question: That means with the help of astrological counseling, all charts can match?

DVB: Yes! With the power of astrology, almost all charts can match. Just the free- will of the natives is needed to make the changes in the approach towards life. This free-will is present in every horoscope and is available through the energies of Jupiter. If this resource is utilized by every native, then the mismatch problem may not occur at all.

Question: Can all charts be matched for marriage?

DVB: When a scan on any horoscope is run, it brings out the nature and the other peculiarities of the native. It also discloses the temperamental ability of the native and the mitigating crisis ability of the native. This can be explained in detail to the intending partner, and then solutions can be arrived at by them should they go ahead with their marriage. A marriage intending couple once visited me whose 'gun-Milan' was very low, and other factors in the comprehensive-Milan would not match. They were earnest in their relationship and wanted some remedial measures that would let their marriage happen.

I will try and show a brief synopsis of the pre-marriage counseling done on them. I first narrated the boy's peculiarities to the girl that he would not respect the girl's family, especially the girl's parent, he would not let the girl work within two years of getting married, the boy's family will have a dominating effect on the girl. To the boy, I narrated the peculiarities of the girl that she would stay more at her parent's house then his house, she will have more friends than what the boy would have, she will not be able to respect the parents of the boy to the extent the boy wants and that they would not have a dream progeny.

They discussed these issues, fought in front of me, and sought time to address the issues. They later got married after committing and taking many oaths in my office. They are married for seven years now.

It is not as simple as I have written, but many futures bumpy rides can be straightened with due diligence and patience.

Question - How to find future life partner?

DVB – Though this question is out of context, but I can tell you that through a little careful study, one can get all ideas about the direction your life partner will come from, physical appearance, career, social & economic background. This actually refines and narrows down your search looking for a future life partner that helps in a timely marriage. Then matching the charts based on the above parameters will surely help a person to have a good married life.

Question - Can astrology help if someone has foreign spouse and inter-cast marriage also?

DVB – Oh, surely Yes. Astrology for Foreign spouse needs a proper study of Saturn, Rahu and Ketu & their placement in 7th house. Rahu being a foreign planet in nature plays the key role here. The foreign spouse can be an inter-caste marriage, marrying a person of different country or totally a different cultural background & family values. Astrology for selecting the perfect spouse depends on checking the overall relationship compatibility & not limited to a country or religion. But here, the astrologer should be an expert on desh-kaal-patra. In a foreign spouse's case, the house of re-marriage or multiple marriages needs to be examined very deeply.

Dr.Vinay Bajrangi is the top-rated leading astrologer of India, has revealed many such insights on relevance of marriage astrology in present times. You can know about him on his website at www.vinaybajrangi.com or contact his office on 9278665588 or 9278555588.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine