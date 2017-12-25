The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
25 December 2017 Last Updated at 10:39 am Society News Analysis

Bengaluru Techie Missing After He Went To Sell His Car To OLX Buyer

According to the police, the prospective buyers may have made a call over online platforms and hence it is becoming increasingly difficult to track the call records.
Outlook Web Bureau
Bengaluru Techie Missing After He Went To Sell His Car To OLX Buyer
Courtesy: Facebook
Bengaluru Techie Missing After He Went To Sell His Car To OLX Buyer
outlookindia.com
2017-12-25T10:40:46+0530

A 29-year old Bengaluru-based software engineer has reportedly been missing since December 18 after he went to show his car to some "unidentified men" after getting in touch with them on online marketplace OLX.

Kumar Ajitabh, who worked in a private software company in Bellandur, stayed in an apartment with his friend in Whitefield. His phone and car have not been found either, reported NDTV.

Advertisement opens in new window

A missing person case has been registered. The police are analysing CCTV footage from the area and nearby toll plazas. Kumar's phone was last tracked at Gunjur on the outskirts of the city and according to his friends he was last seen on WhatsApp on Sunday at 7:10 pm.

According to the police, the prospective buyers may have made a call over online platforms and hence it is becoming increasingly difficult to track the call records.

Kumar was selling his car to finance his MBA studies after being shortlisted for IIM Kolkata, his family told The New Indian Express.

Advertisement opens in new window

His family has, however, ruled out any personal amenity or malaise.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bengaluru Urban Crime Police & Security Forces Crime Internet Society News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Turns 93, President, PM Greet Him On His Birthday
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters