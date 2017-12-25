Bengaluru Techie Missing After He Went To Sell His Car To OLX Buyer

A 29-year old Bengaluru-based software engineer has reportedly been missing since December 18 after he went to show his car to some "unidentified men" after getting in touch with them on online marketplace OLX.

Kumar Ajitabh, who worked in a private software company in Bellandur, stayed in an apartment with his friend in Whitefield. His phone and car have not been found either, reported NDTV.

A missing person case has been registered. The police are analysing CCTV footage from the area and nearby toll plazas. Kumar's phone was last tracked at Gunjur on the outskirts of the city and according to his friends he was last seen on WhatsApp on Sunday at 7:10 pm.

According to the police, the prospective buyers may have made a call over online platforms and hence it is becoming increasingly difficult to track the call records.

Kumar was selling his car to finance his MBA studies after being shortlisted for IIM Kolkata, his family told The New Indian Express.

His family has, however, ruled out any personal amenity or malaise.