﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Bengaluru: School Principal Hacked To Death In Front Of 20 Students

Bengaluru: School Principal Hacked To Death In Front Of 20 Students

Police suspect a land dispute relating to the school building to be the reason behind the killing.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 October 2018
Bengaluru: School Principal Hacked To Death In Front Of 20 Students
Representative Image
Bengaluru: School Principal Hacked To Death In Front Of 20 Students
outlookindia.com
2018-10-15T08:38:42+0530

A school principal was hacked to death Sunday by a six member gang in front of 20 students, for whom he was holding a special class, police said.

Ranganath (60), principal of the Havanur Public School in suburban Agrahara Dasarahalli, was holding classes for 10th standard students when the gang barged into the classroom and hacked him to death, they said.

They later fled in the car in which they came to the school, police said.

One of the gang members was nabbed later from Mahalaxmi Layout area here, based on a tip off.

The man suffered a leg injury when police fired at him after he attacked them. He was later taken to a hospital and treated.

Police suspect a land dispute relating to the school building to be the reason behind the killing.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bengaluru Schools National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Fuel Prices Continue To Soar, Petrol At Rs 82.72 In Delhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters