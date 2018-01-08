The Website
08 January 2018 Last Updated at 1:46 pm National

Bengaluru Restaurant Fire Case: Karnataka Government Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Kin Of Each Victim

Outlook Web Bureau
2018-01-08T13:46:59+0530

Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George on Monday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each for the kin of the workers, who died last night in a fire at Bengaluru's Kailash Bar Restaurant.

Five employees were killed in the fire while they were sleeping inside the eatery in the Kumbaara Sangha building, in the wee hours of Sunday.

RV Dayashankar, the owner of Kailash Bar Restaurant has been absconding after a call from the police.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and the matter is being investigated. (ANI)

