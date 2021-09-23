Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Bengaluru Blast Kills Three, Four Injured

According to the Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Pandey, the blast took place in a transport godown next to a puncture shop. Three people were killed including two in the puncture shop while four were injured

Representational Image | PTI

2021-09-23T17:09:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 5:09 pm

A police official on Thursday afternoon confirmed occurrence of an explosion that rocked a locality in Bengaluru killing at least three people and leaving four others injured.

According to the Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Pandey, the blast took place in a transport godown next to a puncture shop. Three people were killed including two in the puncture shop while four were injured.

He also said the victims of the blast in Tharagupet locality have been identified.

The official also clarified that the explosion took place due to some 'unstable chemical', which was an industrial consignment.

"The origin of the blast is being investigated. It was neither a cylinder blast nor a cracker blast or a blast caused by a short circuit. There were no pieces of compressors also," Pandey added.

Forensic experts will give their opinion on the cause of the blast, he said.

He further said there were 60 boxes of the 'unstable explosive' still inside the godown. The source and owner of the consignment is also being investigated.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast was so powerful that people up to 2 km away heard the sound while the locals felt that there was an earthquake.

(With PTI Inputs)

