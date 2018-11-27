Bengal's Number One Doubles Badminton Player Dies Of Electrocution

Bengal's number one ranked doubles badminton player Trinankur Nag was electrocuted at his workplace in Sealdah two days back and died on Monday here, officials said.

He suffered severe burn injuries while working in a railway car shed, an Eastern Railway spokesman said.

According to officials of the West Bengal Badminton Association, Nag, 26, came in contact with a high tension overhead electrical wire.

He is survived by his parents and lived in Nagerbazar area of North Kolkata.

Nag was a member of the U-19 Indian team during a coaching camp-cum-tournament in Mauritius back in July 2011.

IANS