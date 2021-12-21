Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Bengal: Two more foreign returnees test positive; genome sequencing to be done

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 19,676 after seven more people succumbed to the disease during the day, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

Bengal: Two more foreign returnees test positive; genome sequencing to be done
Around 2,10,26,972 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the state so far. PTI Photo/Nand Kumar

Trending

Bengal: Two more foreign returnees test positive; genome sequencing to be done
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T10:28:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 10:28 am

Two more foreign returnees to West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and they were sent for isolation, an official said.

Genome sequencing of the woman who arrived from Ireland and the UK returnee would be done Tuesday to find out if they are afflicted with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the official said. The woman is undergoing treatment in Beleghata ID hospital in Kolkata while the man is in home isolation in the city, he said.

On Sunday, two other persons who reached had reached Kolkata from Europe tested positive for the pathogen.

The health department official said that another patient, who was found Omicron positive in New Delhi on December 10 and underwent treatment there, returned to the city on Monday after he tested negative for the disease.

"He is in home isolation along with his wife and daughter who were negative all through. All are in home isolation and being followed up as per protocol," he said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Meanwhile, West Bengal completed administrating over 10 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Monday with over 3 crore people getting both the doses, a senior official of the health department said.

Two deaths each were reported from North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts while Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and Paschim Bardhaman accounted for one fatality each, it said. The tally went up to 16,27,490 with 414 new cases.

In the last 24 hours, 422 COVID-19 patients recovered in the state taking the total number of cured people to 16,00,340. The number of active cases now is 7,474.  Since Sunday, 22,490 samples have been tested for coronavirus taking the number of such clinical examinations so far to 2,10,26,972, the bulletin said.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kolkata Omicron variant Covid 19 COVID 19 West Bengal
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Cold Wave Grips North India: Dal Lake Freezes In J&K And Sub-Zero Nights In Rajasthan

Cold Wave Grips North India: Dal Lake Freezes In J&K And Sub-Zero Nights In Rajasthan

Outlook Web Desk / The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 3.2 degrees Celcius, five notches below normal. The cold wave is likely to continue till Wednesday, as per IMD.

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

ACT Hockey Semis: India Start Favourites Against Japan

ACT Hockey Semis: India Start Favourites Against Japan

Outlook Web Bureau / Defending champions India had defeated Japan 6-0 during the round-robin stages of Asian Champions Trophy.

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Outlook Web Desk / Delimitation is defined as “the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.” What does it mean for J&K? We explain.

Advertisement