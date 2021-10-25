Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ben Stokes Added To England's Ashes Squad Against Australia

Ben Stokes, who had taken an indefinite break from all forms of cricket to focus on his mental health, has been added to England's Test squad for the Ashes series against Australia later this year.

Ben Stokes Added To England's Ashes Squad Against Australia
Ben Stokes played a pivotal role in helping England draw the 2019 Ashes series against Australia 2–2. | AP

Trending

Ben Stokes Added To England's Ashes Squad Against Australia
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T15:28:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 3:28 pm

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes on Monday was added to England's Test squad for the Ashes series against Australia later this year. (More Cricket News)

He had taken an indefinite break from all forms of cricket to focus on his mental health.

The 30-year-old had taken a break from cricket in July to focus on his mental wellbeing while also recovering from a finger injury he had suffered during the first leg of the IPL.

"I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted," Stokes was quoted as saying by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I'm ready for Australia," he added.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Stokes has been given the all-clear by his consultant and the ECB medical team to resume training following his second operation on a fractured left index finger, the ECB said in a statement.

Managing director of England men's cricket, Ashley Giles, said, "Following a very successful operation on his finger and several conversations over the last few weeks between Ben and I, our medical staff and his management team, Ben called me to say he was ready to return to cricket and was excited about the prospect of playing a significant role in the Ashes series.

"He will depart with the Test specialists and the Lions on November 4."

Stokes missed the home series against India and wasn't included in the T20 World Cup squad.

However, earlier this month the 30-year-old posted a video on his social media about his return to training, which had given rise to speculation that he could feature in the five-Test series, which is due to begin in Brisbane.

"Time and time again, Ben has demonstrated how important he is to the England team and having him available for the Ashes series is excellent news for all of us and, in particular, Chris (Silverwood), Joe (Root) and the rest of the players," Giles said.

"Having not played for some time, we will move forward cautiously over the next few weeks to ensure he is fully prepared across all facets of his game.

"Ahead of a very busy period of cricket, we continue to remain mindful of the stresses on all our personnel, and our primary focus continues to be the wellbeing of all of our players and support staff."

Tags

PTI Ben Stokes London Cricket Sports Ashes England national cricket team England and Wales Cricket Board Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Seek Revenge Against New Zealand

PAK Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Seek Revenge Against New Zealand

IPL: Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Final Bidders For New Teams

IND v PAK T20 World Cup Impact: Students Clash In Punjab, Fans Party In Karachi After Pakistan's Big Win Vs India

Why India Lost Vs Pakistan In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Explained

T20 World Cup: Match Against India Is Over, Focus On Next Game, Babar Azam Tells Pakistan

Ligue 1: No Goals As Lionel Messi plays His First 'Classique'

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Plan Was To Bring Ball Back In, Says Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Injures Shoulder, Sent For Precautionary Scans

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Afghanistan vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 - Where To Watch Live Cricket

Live Streaming Of Afghanistan vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 - Where To Watch Live Cricket

Mohamed Salah Hits Hat-trick As Liverpool Hammer Manchester United 5-0

Mohamed Salah Hits Hat-trick As Liverpool Hammer Manchester United 5-0

'Pakistan Proud Of You,' Imran Khan Tells Babar Azam After T20 World Cup Win Vs India

'Pakistan Proud Of You,' Imran Khan Tells Babar Azam After T20 World Cup Win Vs India

'Not The End Of T20 World Cup For India,' Says Virat Kohli After Pakistan Defeat

'Not The End Of T20 World Cup For India,' Says Virat Kohli After Pakistan Defeat

Read More from Outlook

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

Varun Grover / When we say we’re standing in solidarity with someone, we’re really standing up for our own ideals, values, peace and truth, writes comic-poet Varun Grover.

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Outlook Web Desk / In his affidavit submitted to the court, Sameer Wankhede refuted the allegations levelled against him, and claimed he was under a 'lurking threat of arrest'.

Hate And Joy After IND v PAK T20 World Cup Clash

Hate And Joy After IND v PAK T20 World Cup Clash

Soumitra Bose / A scuffle between Kashmiri, UP, Bihar students at a Punjab institute shows how emotionally draining an India vs Pakistan encounter can be.

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Priyam Shukla / Hardly 250 people belonging to 60 to 70 families remain in Karbong tribe. Their population is getting reduced fast due to intertribal marriage, poverty and lack of proper education.

Advertisement