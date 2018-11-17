﻿
BCCI Limits Mohammed Shami's Workload, Pacer To Bowl 15-17 Overs In Ranji Trophy Match

Shami, who mainly plays Tests, was impressive in England and is the leading wicket-taker for India in the longest format with 33 wickets this year.

17 November 2018
Keeping the upcoming Test series in Australia in mind, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to limit Mohammed Shami's workload, advising Bengal to let the pacer bowl only 15-17 overs per innings in their Ranji Trophy match against Kerala.

Shami, who mainly plays Tests, was impressive in England and is the leading wicket-taker for India in the longest format with 33 wickets this year. Team India physio Patrick Farhat is expected to take regular updates on Shami's fitness as he was rested after the first two ODIs in the series against the West Indies.

Shami's inclusion will do a world of good to Bengal who are yet to win a match this season and have six points from their matches against Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B.

Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary played down the advisory from the BCCI. "Shami is a quality bowler, we have faith in his abilities and I don't think we will need more than 15 overs per innings from him," Tiwary said.

India's tour to Australia begins with three T20I series from November 21. The first Test is at Adelaide from December 6.

(With Agency inputs)

