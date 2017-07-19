BCCI CEO Sends Notice To General Manager For Not Divulging Graft Case

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri has sent a notice to its general manager (cricket operations) MV Sridhar for failing to submit full details of a graft case in which he has been served a notice.

In February, the Supreme Court had appointed the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to look into the day-to-day functioning of the BCCI. They had introduced an avowal form for all house employees in sequence to keep their business away from any internal disputes of interest.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Sridhar did submit the disclosure form but didn’t mention about the pending case in which the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is probing alleged financial irregularities in the construction of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. Sridhar was sent a notice in 2014 and the case is still on.

However, in response to the notice sent to him by the BCCI CEO, Sridhar told The Indian Express that he will be sharing the details of the case in the next few days.

“It is not a show cause notice because earlier a declaration was sought from all employees about their educational qualifications. The point of not disclosure is not correct. I have received a mail asking me to share the details regarding the old ACB case filed in 2011 in Hyderabad, ” Indian Express reported, quoting Sridhar. “I’m filing a discharge petition, a copy of which I will also enclose with my reply,” he added.

In 2014, ACB had summoned former office bearers including Sridhar of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). In the Deloitte audit report submitted to BCCI, there is mention of ACB’s proceedings against HCA, with alleged irregularities in stadium construction, amounting to Rs 87.91 crore.