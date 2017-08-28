The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 August 2017 Last Updated at 9:38 am National Bawana Bypoll

Bawana By-Poll: AAP On The Verge Of Victory, Congress Pushed To Third Spot

BJP candidate Ved Prakash was placed third with 16,561 votes. So far, 625 votes have been counted under the "none of the above" category.
Outlook Web Bureau
Bawana By-Poll: AAP On The Verge Of Victory, Congress Pushed To Third Spot
File Photo
Bawana By-Poll: AAP On The Verge Of Victory, Congress Pushed To Third Spot
outlookindia.com
2017-08-28T13:10:23+0530

The Bawana bypoll seemed to be headed for a cliffhanger with AAP candidate Ram Chander pulling ahead of Congress's Surender Kumar.

AAP's Ram Chander at 56,178, projected to win. BJP's Ved Parkash at 34,501; Congress's Surender Kumar at 30,758.

The AAP candidate had polled 23,216 votes and Kumar had bagged 21,848 at the end of the 12th round of counting, the Delhi CEO office said.

Advertisement opens in new window

BJP candidate Ved Prakash was placed third with 16,561 votes. So far, 625 votes have been counted under the "none of the above" category.

Kumar took an early lead over his rivals. Chander surpassed him by the end of the eighth round of counting.

The counting, which began at 8 am, is likely to go on till 28 rounds, officials said.

Bawana is one of the largest constituencies in Delhi in terms of number of voters (2.94 lakh).

The by-poll, which was held on August 23, saw a meagre turnout of 45 per cent. A total of eight candidates are in the fray.

The Congress is hoping for a victory in the bypoll to open its account in the Delhi Assembly. The party had drawn a blank in the 2015 Assembly elections.

In the 70-member Delhi Assembly, the AAP has 65 MLAs and the BJP 4.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Congress Polls BJP AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or
Next Story : Justice Dipak Misra Sworn-In As The 45th Chief Justice Of India
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters