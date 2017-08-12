The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 August 2017 Last Updated at 3:54 pm Sports International

Basketball Star Durant Aplogises for Calling India 'Rough Country'

Outlook Web Bureau
Basketball Star Durant Aplogises for Calling India 'Rough Country'
Courtesy: twitter.com/NBA
Basketball Star Durant Aplogises for Calling India 'Rough Country'
outlookindia.com
2017-08-12T15:56:04+0530

 Basketball star Kevin Durant today apologised for calling India a "rough" country which is "20 years behind" the world, a comment which he had made after returning from his maiden India visit last month. He claimed that his comments were "taken out of context".

After returning from his maiden India visit last month, Durant spoke about the trip in an interview with The Athletic website. The comments backfired and Durant was forced to issue an apology.


The 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) took to twitter to issue his apology.

"Sorry that my comments about India were taken out of context, I'm grateful for the time I've got to spend there and I'm really p***** about how my comments came off, that's my fault, should've worded that better," the Golden State Warrior player posted a message on his official twitter handle.

In the interview, Durant said that India is 20 years behind the world in terms of knowledge and experience and the country is just a bunch of underprivileged people who want to learn basketball.

"It's a country that’s 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience. You see cows in the street, monkeys running around everywhere, hundreds of people on the side of the road, a million cars and no traffic violations. Just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball. That was really, really dope to me,” Durant was quoted as saying by The Athletic in an interview.

But he claimed that he only spoke about his imagination of India and what he actually saw after landing in New Delhi.

"I spoke about the difference between my imagination and reality there in Delhi and about where the game is compared to the rest of the world," he tweeted.

"No offense from this side. I'm coming back out there for more camps and cool s***. Sorry…."  

(PTI)

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India Sports Basketball Sports International Reportage
Next Story : After Pahlaj's Exit, Vidya Balan In Prasoon Joshi-Led Censor Board Panel
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters