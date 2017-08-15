Barelvi Madrassas Defy Yogi's Order, Students Sing 'Sare Jaha Se Achhe' Instead Of Nation Anthem During I-day Celebrations

Defying the state government's order, Bareilly’s Barelvi madrasas on Tuesday did not videograph Independence Day celebrations and sang 'Sare jaha se Achha' instead of the national anthem.

The Barelvi sect had decided on Monday that its 150 Islamic schools will not follow the official order.

The students however did hoist the national flag and gathered at the open prayer hall to sing ‘Sare jahan se achha’, a patriotic song in Urdu by poet Muhammad Iqbal.

In justification, the clerics said their decision to forbid singing of the national anthem at the madrasas under their jurisdiction was because the anthem was written in praise of George V, the then king of England. “Singing of the national anthem belittles the struggle of our freedom fighters. Thereby, it has been unanimously decided that such songs will not be sung on Independence Day,” the press release reportedly read.

A meeting of the sect held in the revered Dargah Ala Hazrat in Bareilly had earlier decided that neither will the national anthem be sung nor the function be videograhed in 150 madrassas of the state, Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi, general secretary of Jamat Raza-e-Mustafa which chaired the meeting, said.

In Pilibhit, 'shahar qazi' Zartab Raza Khan also opposed the order, terming it "against the shariat" which does not allow musical instruments.

"The function of Independence Day will be celebrated with full gusto, tricolour will be unfurled in the madrassas, sweets will be distributed and tributes will be paid to those who fought for the freedom of the country, but no action will be performed which goes against the shariat like singing of the national anthem and videography," Rizvi stressed.

He questioned as to why the circular was issued only for madarasas and not to schools under the basic shiksha parishad.

However, MoS Minority Welfare Baldev Aulakh had warned action against those Islamic schools flouting the order.

Meanwhile, UP Minority Welfare Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said the videography and photography will inspire students to learn more about freedom fighters.

"Unlike the previous governments, which indulged in politics of appeasement, we are a government with nationalist bent of mind," he said.

At present, around 8,000 madrassas in the state are recognised by the state-run UP Madrassa Shiksha Parishad. Among these, 560 are fully aided by the state.

To a question as to what prompted the government to issue the order to the madrassas, the minister said, "Directives were issued as many madrassas get funds from the state government and they are supposed to celebrate national festivals including Independence Day".

Taking a swipe at the opposition, the BJP leader said, "Those trying to impute motives and suspect the intention of the government, I doubt their nationalist credentials."

(With PTI inputs)