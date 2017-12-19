Bar MLAs, MPs From Practising Law, Writes BJP Spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay To CJI, BCI Chairman

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay has written to Chief Justice of India & Bar Council of India Chairman requesting them to debar MLAs & MPs from practising law.
Upadhyay tweeted saying that he has sent a letter to the CJI and Chairman of the BCI.
As per the SC Judgement dated 8.4.1996 & BCI Rule 49, a full-time salaried employee of any person, firm, corporation or government can't practice as an Advocate before any Court. Submitted my representation to the CJI & BCI Chairman to debar MLAs & MPs from practicing as Advocate pic.twitter.com/VF9X3dReSQAdvertisement opens in new window— Ashwini Upadhyay (@AshwiniBJP) December 19, 2017
The BJP spokesperson cited a judgement by a 3-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court which refused to grant permission to a doctor to practice as an advocate.
"The 3 Judges Bench of the Supreme Court refused to grant permission to a Doctor to practice as an Advocate. Pl see the SC Judgement dated 8.4.1996 of Civil Appeal 6876 of 1996 (Haniraj Chulani versus Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa)," Upadhyay tweeted.
In one of the tweets, he has also requested MLAs & MPs to read the "HC Judgement dated 16.6.2017 in addition to the SC Judgement dated 8.4.1996".
Some prominent names of MPs who practice law include Kapil Sibal, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Last year, while hearing a case involving a young lawyer seeking license to practice law while being technically employed with the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), Gujarat High Court said that she was not eligible to practice law, reported The Times of India.
The court held that a law graduate working as a Legal Consultant with a Corporation with a contract in the nature of a full-time job is ineligible for enrollment as a lawyer to practice law.
Advocates Act and Rule 49 of the BCI doesn't allow enrolment of such a person as an advocate for practice before courts, the report adds.
Post a Comment
This approach to the issue is fundamentally wrong. A person's eligibility to practise Law or any other Profession should be determined with reference to his/her competence to practice that profession, as determined by the Licensing Body. Extraneous considerations like what other things that person does are irrelevant. Yes, there is a case for restricting the mumber of cases a Licensed Lawyer can handle at a time. The better reputed Lawyers have dozens of cases listed against them. Some don't have enough Assistants to do the home work and prepare briefs for the Seniors. The Registry can monitor the number of cases with a lawyer, once the courts are interconnected digitally and disallow excessive acceptance beyond the reasonable capacity to do fair justice to the clients.
If Politicians should not practise Law or vice versa, our Constituent Asse,mbly would have been filed with text Book scholars of Political science, with no insight into the working of the laws.